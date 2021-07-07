Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 78,200 DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 464,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

