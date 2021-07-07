Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $120,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 in the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHCO opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.26.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.