Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 43,439 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 85.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,439 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in REV Group by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 2.69. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

