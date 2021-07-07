Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post sales of $141.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.36 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 186.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $704.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

