Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.45

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 61763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$680,019.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,100 shares of company stock valued at $103,667.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

