Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 354940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.39. The stock has a market cap of £143.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

