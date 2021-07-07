Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Declines By 17.2%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

