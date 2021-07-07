Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $35,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,013,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.