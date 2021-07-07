iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IXUS opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.852 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

