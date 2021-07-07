nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Short Interest Down 17.1% in June

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,097,000 after acquiring an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,424,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 482,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LASR opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

