OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $46,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

