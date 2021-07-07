NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 42,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 570,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 20.31%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

