Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.52

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$108.52 and last traded at C$108.52, with a volume of 135013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$106.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.22 billion and a PE ratio of -72.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

