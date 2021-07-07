Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.44

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €83.44 ($98.16) and last traded at €83.44 ($98.16), with a volume of 94747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €80.98 ($95.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

