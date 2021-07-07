Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Trading Up 0.1%

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.79 and last traded at C$16.79. Approximately 630,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 585,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99.

About Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN)

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Global REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Global REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.