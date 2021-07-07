Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $41.40. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.56.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.