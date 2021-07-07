Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,975,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

