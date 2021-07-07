Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 68.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

