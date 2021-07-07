Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 98,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in Trinity Place by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,360,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trinity Place stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. Trinity Place has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

