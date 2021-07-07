AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.68

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$53.68 and last traded at C$53.59, with a volume of 22051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.94.

Several research analysts have commented on ACQ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.28.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. Equities analysts expect that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1800002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

