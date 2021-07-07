Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 1-Year High at $48,500.00

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £485 ($633.66) and last traded at £483.50 ($631.70), with a volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at £483 ($631.04).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £473.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, with a total value of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

