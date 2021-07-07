Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.43

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 5831874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Several analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.58.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

