Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 12-Month High at $439.80

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439.80 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 438.80 ($5.73), with a volume of 54978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.80 ($5.68).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £809.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

