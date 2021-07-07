JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.65

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.65 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 99.80 ($1.30). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 925,773 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £601.51 million and a P/E ratio of 66.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

