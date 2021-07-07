China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01. China Pacific Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.03.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
