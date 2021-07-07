monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MNDY. Cowen started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of MNDY opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

