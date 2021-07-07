IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.75. IKONICS shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 154,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of -227.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

