mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.69. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 26,329 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDF shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.93 million and a P/E ratio of -27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.