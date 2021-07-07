TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

