Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.21. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

