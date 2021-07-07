Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLG shares. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.18. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.