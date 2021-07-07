Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Up 17.3% in June

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

