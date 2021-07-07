LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

LFST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.67.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

