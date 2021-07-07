LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
LFST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $29.67.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Recommended Story: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.