Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, consisting of Catedral and Cal Norte.

