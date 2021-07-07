Short Interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Grows By 17.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,030,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 14,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.