NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.39

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as low as $16.55. NSK shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 1,052 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NSK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 553.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

NSK

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

