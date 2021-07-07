Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.28

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $22.67. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 40,566 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

