Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.04

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.04 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32), with a volume of 162,411 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 31.35, a current ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.

About Metal Tiger (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

