Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.54

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $14.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 13,832 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

