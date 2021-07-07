Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $335.42

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.42 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.59), with a volume of 549,402 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £21,060 ($27,515.02).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

