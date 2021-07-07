Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.47.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

