Contrasting Ryder System (NYSE:R) & Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

Ryder System (NYSE:R) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and Hertz Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $8.42 billion 0.47 -$122.25 million ($0.27) -272.30 Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14

Ryder System has higher revenue and earnings than Hertz Global. Ryder System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ryder System has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 0.45% 5.26% 0.87% Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ryder System and Hertz Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryder System currently has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given Ryder System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

Ryder System beats Hertz Global on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services. This segment also provides access to diesel fuel; offers fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing; and sells used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer's distribution network and facilities; providing e-commerce services; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through technological and web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. Ryder System, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

