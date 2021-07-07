Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.83. Universal Health Services posted earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $11.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

UHS stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

