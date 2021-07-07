Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.94.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$25.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.12.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

