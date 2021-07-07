$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $544.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.23. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $545.46.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

