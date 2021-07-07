Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1,832 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

