The North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$35.51. The North West shares last traded at C$35.39, with a volume of 129,627 shares.

NWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of The North West in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

