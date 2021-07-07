Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 310.25 ($4.05). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($4.03), with a volume of 9,815 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £98.64 million and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Braemar Shipping Services news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.