Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €90.08 ($105.98). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €89.40 ($105.18), with a volume of 595,548 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMW. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.71 ($116.13).

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is €88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

