PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.50. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 229,420 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.21 million and a P/E ratio of 548.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.96.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

